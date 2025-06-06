Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) Lost -1.26% In A Week: What’s Driving The Stock?

In recent trading session, Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) saw 1.1 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0.76. Company’s recent per share price level of $55.91 trading at $0.08 or 0.14% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $50.49B. That most recent trading price of O’s stock is at a discount of -15.72% from its 52-week high price of $64.70 and is indicating a premium of 9.3% from its 52-week low price of $50.71.

For Realty Income Corp (O), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2.44. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 7 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 6 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 0.14%, in the last five days O remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 06/02/25 when the stock touched $55.91 price level, adding 1.2% to its value on the day. Realty Income Corp’s shares saw a change of 4.68% in year-to-date performance and have moved -1.26% in past 5-day. Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) showed a performance of -1.46% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 61 to the stock, which implies a rise of 8.34% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting 58 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 64. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -3.74% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -3.74% for stock’s current value.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -6.64% during past 5 years. In 2025, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 38.62% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 16.60%.

Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O)’s Major holders

VANGUARD GROUP INC is the top institutional holder at O for having 138.47 million shares of worth $7.31 billion. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 15.91 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is BLACKROCK INC., which was holding about 83.29 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 9.5703 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $4.4 billion.

On the other hand, VANGUARD SPECIALIZED FUNDS-Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund and VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jan 31, 2025 , the former fund manager was holding 33.61 shares of worth $1.88 billion or 3.72% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 28.18 shares on Mar 31, 2025 , making its stake of worth around $1.57 billion in the company or a holder of 3.12% of company’s stock.