Qualcomm, Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) Jumps 1.39%, But Additional Rally May Be Imminent

In recent trading session, Qualcomm, Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) saw 0.91 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.25. Company’s recent per share price level of $149.61 trading at $2.05 or 1.39% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $164.27B. That most recent trading price of QCOM’s stock is at a discount of -54.15% from its 52-week high price of $230.63 and is indicating a premium of 19.26% from its 52-week low price of $120.80.

For Qualcomm, Inc (QCOM), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2.21. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 25 analysts covering the stock, 1 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 8 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 16 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

Qualcomm, Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 1.39%, in the last five days QCOM remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 06/06/25 when the stock touched $149.61 price level, adding 0.46% to its value on the day. Qualcomm, Inc’s shares saw a change of -2.61% in year-to-date performance and have moved 3.04% in past 5-day. Qualcomm, Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) showed a performance of 3.68% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 215 to the stock, which implies a rise of 30.41% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting 215 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 215. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -43.71% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -43.71% for stock’s current value.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 20.08% during past 5 years. In 2025, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 15.46% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 6.55%.

Qualcomm, Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM)’s Major holders

VANGUARD GROUP INC is the top institutional holder at QCOM for having 112.07 million shares of worth $22.32 billion. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 10.0422 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is BLACKROCK INC., which was holding about 95.88 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 8.5913 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $19.1 billion.

On the other hand, VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard 500 Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 31, 2025 , the former fund manager was holding 34.95 shares of worth $5.24 billion or 3.18% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 30.73 shares on Mar 31, 2025 , making its stake of worth around $4.61 billion in the company or a holder of 2.80% of company’s stock.