Prospect Capital Corp (NASDAQ:PSEC) Falls -47.06% In 2025; Is It Still Attractive At $3.22?

In recent trading session, Prospect Capital Corp (NASDAQ:PSEC) saw 0.68 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0.84. Company’s recent per share price level of $3.22 trading at $0.03 or 1.10% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $1.46B. That most recent trading price of PSEC’s stock is at a discount of -75.47% from its 52-week high price of $5.65 and is indicating a premium of 2.48% from its 52-week low price of $3.14.

For Prospect Capital Corp (PSEC), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Sell Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 1 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 0 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

Prospect Capital Corp (NASDAQ:PSEC) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 1.10%, in the last five days PSEC remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 06/02/25 when the stock touched $3.22 price level, adding 2.13% to its value on the day. Prospect Capital Corp’s shares saw a change of -25.17% in year-to-date performance and have moved -1.98% in past 5-day. Prospect Capital Corp (NASDAQ:PSEC) showed a performance of -10.91% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 4.5 to the stock, which implies a rise of 28.44% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting 4.5 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 4.5. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -39.75% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -39.75% for stock’s current value.

Prospect Capital Corp (NASDAQ:PSEC)’s Major holders

VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP is the top institutional holder at PSEC for having 7.25 million shares of worth $40.09 million. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 1.7062 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Y.D. MORE INVESTMENTS LTD, which was holding about 5.06 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.1917 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $29.06 million.

On the other hand, VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck BDC Income ETF and Listed Funds Trust-TrueShares Active Yield ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Apr 30, 2025 , the former fund manager was holding 7.99 shares of worth $25.78 million or 1.79% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 564.93 shares on Mar 31, 2025 , making its stake of worth around $1.82 million in the company or a holder of 0.13% of company’s stock.

RECENT NEWS

