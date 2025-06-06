Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) Has Recovered -1.12% To Date, But An Additional -10.83% Is Possible.

In last trading session, Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) saw 10.34 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.43. Company’s recent per share price level of $162.80 trading at -$3.15 or -1.90% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $381.69B. That closing price of PG’s stock is at a discount of -10.83% from its 52-week high price of $180.43 and is indicating a premium of 3.82% from its 52-week low price of $156.58.

For Procter & Gamble Co (PG), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.76. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 18 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 5 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 13 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of 1.42 in the current quarter.

Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -1.90%, in the last five days PG remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 05/30/25 when the stock touched $162.80 price level, adding 4.79% to its value on the day. Procter & Gamble Co’s shares saw a change of -2.89% in year-to-date performance and have moved -3.42% in past 5-day. Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) showed a performance of 2.23% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 161 to the stock, which implies a fall of -1.12% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting 159 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 180. It follows that stock’s current price would jump 2.33% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 2.33% for stock’s current value.

Procter & Gamble Co (PG) estimates and forecasts

This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 0.16% from the last financial year’s standing.

13 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of 20.77B for the same. And 9 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of 22.08B in the next quarter. Company posted 20.53B and 21.74B of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 33.28% during past 5 years. In 2025, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 2.64% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 4.10%.

Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)’s Major holders

VANGUARD GROUP INC is the top institutional holder at PG for having 225.97 million shares of worth $37.27 billion. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 9.5871 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is BLACKROCK INC., which was holding about 159.13 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 6.7513 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $26.24 billion.

On the other hand, VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard 500 Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 31, 2025, the former fund manager was holding 74.1 shares of worth $12.06 billion or 3.16% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 65.16 shares on Mar 31, 2025, making its stake of worth around $10.61 billion in the company or a holder of 2.78% of company’s stock.