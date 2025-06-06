Primo Brands Corp (NYSE:PRMB) -6.21% Down Over A Week, Can The Stock Hit Well Above -$2.04?

In last trading session, Primo Brands Corp (NYSE:PRMB) saw 8.1 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.75. Company’s recent per share price level of $30.79 trading at -$0.59 or -1.88% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $11.59B. That closing price of PRMB’s stock is at a discount of -16.43% from its 52-week high price of $35.85 and is indicating a premium of 36.57% from its 52-week low price of $19.53.

Primo Brands Corp (NYSE:PRMB) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -1.88%, in the last five days PRMB remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 05/30/25 when the stock touched $30.79 price level, adding 7.18% to its value on the day. Primo Brands Corp’s shares saw a change of 0.06% in year-to-date performance and have moved -6.21% in past 5-day. Primo Brands Corp (NYSE:PRMB) showed a performance of -6.84% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 40 to the stock, which implies a rise of 23.03% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting 40 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 40. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -29.91% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -29.91% for stock’s current value.

On the other hand, VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Fidelity Puritan Trust-Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 31, 2025, the former fund manager was holding 6.54 shares of worth $201.51 million or 1.74% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 6.14 shares on Feb 28, 2025, making its stake of worth around $189.18 million in the company or a holder of 1.63% of company’s stock.