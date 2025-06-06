Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL) At $5.96: So What?

In last trading session, Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL) saw 68.15 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.61. Company’s recent per share price level of $5.96 trading at $1.97 or 49.37% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.81B. That closing price of PL’s stock is at a discount of -12.58% from its 52-week high price of $6.71 and is indicating a premium of 70.97% from its 52-week low price of $1.73.

For Planet Labs PBC (PL), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.33. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 7 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 2 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 5 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 49.37%, in the last five days PL remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 06/05/25 when the stock touched $5.96 price level, adding 7.6% to its value on the day. Planet Labs PBC’s shares saw a change of 47.52% in year-to-date performance and have moved 51.27% in past 5-day. Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL) showed a performance of 70.29% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 6.3 to the stock, which implies a rise of 5.4% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting 6.3 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 6.3. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -5.7% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -5.7% for stock’s current value.

Planet Labs PBC (PL) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 31.85% during past 5 years. In 2025, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 30.67% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 35.02%.

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL)’s Major holders

ALPHABET INC. is the top institutional holder at PL for having 31.94 million shares of worth $59.41 million. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 11.0009 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is VANGUARD GROUP INC, which was holding about 14.71 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 5.0659 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $27.36 million.

On the other hand, VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Trust-iShares Russell 2000 ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 31, 2025, the former fund manager was holding 6.39 shares of worth $38.08 million or 2.26% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 5.49 shares on Apr 30, 2025, making its stake of worth around $32.73 million in the company or a holder of 1.95% of company’s stock.