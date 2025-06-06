Pinterest Inc (NYSE:PINS) Share Price Rebounds 29.86% From The Lows – But Can It Keep Going?

In last trading session, Pinterest Inc (NYSE:PINS) saw 12.53 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.91. Company’s recent per share price level of $33.76 trading at -$0.05 or -0.15% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $22.84B. That closing price of PINS’s stock is at a discount of -33.86% from its 52-week high price of $45.19 and is indicating a premium of 29.86% from its 52-week low price of $23.68.

For Pinterest Inc (PINS), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.49. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 28 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 9 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 19 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of 0.35 in the current quarter.

Pinterest Inc (NYSE:PINS) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -0.15%, in the last five days PINS remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 06/05/25 when the stock touched $33.76 price level, adding 1.14% to its value on the day. Pinterest Inc’s shares saw a change of 16.41% in year-to-date performance and have moved 8.69% in past 5-day. Pinterest Inc (NYSE:PINS) showed a performance of 25.08% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 40 to the stock, which implies a rise of 15.6% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting 32 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 40. It follows that stock’s current price would jump 5.21% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 5.21% for stock’s current value.

Pinterest Inc (PINS) estimates and forecasts

This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 14.07% from the last financial year’s standing.

31 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of 973.59M for the same. And 30 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of 1.02B in the next quarter. Company posted 853.68M and 898.37M of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. In 2025, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 38.80% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 24.33%.

Pinterest Inc (NYSE:PINS)’s Major holders

VANGUARD GROUP INC is the top institutional holder at PINS for having 59.14 million shares of worth $2.61 billion. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 8.6569 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is AUSTIN PRIVATE WEALTH, LLC, which was holding about 50.0 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 7.3188 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $220.0.

On the other hand, VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 31, 2025, the former fund manager was holding 17.82 shares of worth $601.47 million or 3.00% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 12.18 shares on Mar 31, 2025, making its stake of worth around $411.07 million in the company or a holder of 2.05% of company’s stock.