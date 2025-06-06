PG&E Corp (NYSE:PCG) -6.68% Down Over Last Week, What Happens Next?

In last trading session, PG&E Corp (NYSE:PCG) saw 28.39 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.61. Company’s recent per share price level of $15.93 trading at -$0.13 or -0.81% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $90.22M. That closing price of PCG’s stock is at a discount of -36.35% from its 52-week high price of $21.72 and is indicating a premium of 5.9% from its 52-week low price of $14.99.

For PG&E Corp (PCG), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.84. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 11 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 2 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 9 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

PG&E Corp (NYSE:PCG) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -0.81%, in the last five days PCG remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 05/30/25 when the stock touched $15.93 price level, adding 6.68% to its value on the day. PG&E Corp’s shares saw a change of -21.06% in year-to-date performance and have moved -6.68% in past 5-day. PG&E Corp (NYSE:PCG) showed a performance of -6.51% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 22.5 to the stock, which implies a rise of 29.2% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting 18 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 24. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -12.99% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -12.99% for stock’s current value.

PG&E Corp (NYSE:PCG)’s Major holders

VANGUARD GROUP INC is the top institutional holder at PCG for having 283.64 million shares of worth $4.95 billion. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 13.2917 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is BLACKROCK INC., which was holding about 176.4 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 8.2662 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $3.08 billion.

On the other hand, VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard 500 Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 31, 2025, the former fund manager was holding 67.49 shares of worth $1.08 billion or 2.52% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 60.95 shares on Mar 31, 2025, making its stake of worth around $970.95 million in the company or a holder of 2.28% of company’s stock.