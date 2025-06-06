PepsiCo Inc (NASDAQ:PEP) Is Looking Good Over The Long Term, Gained Nearly 0.28% Over A Month.

In last trading session, PepsiCo Inc (NASDAQ:PEP) saw 9.54 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.47. Company’s recent per share price level of $131.11 trading at -$0.63 or -0.48% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $179.76B. That closing price of PEP’s stock is at a discount of -37.98% from its 52-week high price of $180.91 and is indicating a premium of 2.56% from its 52-week low price of $127.75.

For PepsiCo Inc (PEP), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2.61. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 17 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 5 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 11 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

PepsiCo Inc (NASDAQ:PEP) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -0.48%, in the last five days PEP remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 06/04/25 when the stock touched $131.11 price level, adding 1.23% to its value on the day. PepsiCo Inc’s shares saw a change of -13.78% in year-to-date performance and have moved -0.61% in past 5-day. PepsiCo Inc (NASDAQ:PEP) showed a performance of 0.28% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 160.5 to the stock, which implies a rise of 18.31% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting 140 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 184. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -6.78% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -6.78% for stock’s current value.

PepsiCo Inc (PEP) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 5.98% during past 5 years. In 2025, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -3.29% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 2.87%.

PepsiCo Inc (NASDAQ:PEP)’s Major holders

VANGUARD GROUP INC is the top institutional holder at PEP for having 131.44 million shares of worth $21.68 billion. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 9.5591 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is BLACKROCK INC., which was holding about 109.22 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 7.9435 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $18.01 billion.

On the other hand, VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard 500 Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 31, 2025, the former fund manager was holding 43.34 shares of worth $5.68 billion or 3.09% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 38.11 shares on Mar 31, 2025, making its stake of worth around $5.0 billion in the company or a holder of 2.71% of company’s stock.