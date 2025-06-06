Peloton Interactive Inc (NASDAQ:PTON) Jumps 90.14% In 2025; Is It Affordable At $6.94?

In last trading session, Peloton Interactive Inc (NASDAQ:PTON) saw 16.12 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.14. Company’s recent per share price level of $6.94 trading at -$0.53 or -7.10% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $2.77B. That closing price of PTON’s stock is at a discount of -57.06% from its 52-week high price of $10.90 and is indicating a premium of 59.22% from its 52-week low price of $2.83.

For Peloton Interactive Inc (PTON), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2.32. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 21 analysts covering the stock, 1 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 7 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 13 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -0.05 in the current quarter.

Peloton Interactive Inc (NASDAQ:PTON) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -7.10%, in the last five days PTON remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 06/04/25 when the stock touched $6.94 price level, adding 8.2% to its value on the day. Peloton Interactive Inc’s shares saw a change of -20.23% in year-to-date performance and have moved -2.80% in past 5-day. Peloton Interactive Inc (NASDAQ:PTON) showed a performance of -0.72% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 10 to the stock, which implies a rise of 30.6% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting 2.5 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 170. It follows that stock’s current price would jump 63.98% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 63.98% for stock’s current value.

Peloton Interactive Inc (PTON) estimates and forecasts

This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -8.84% from the last financial year’s standing.

17 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of 580.13M for the same. And 9 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of 558.94M in the next quarter. Company posted 643.6M and 586M of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -11.89% during past 5 years. In 2025, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 72.33% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 58.99%.

Peloton Interactive Inc (NASDAQ:PTON)’s Major holders

MORGAN STANLEY is the top institutional holder at PTON for having 42.18 million shares of worth $142.59 million. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 11.5403 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is VANGUARD GROUP INC, which was holding about 33.24 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 8.8992 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $112.36 million.

On the other hand, VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 31, 2025, the former fund manager was holding 11.84 shares of worth $82.18 million or 3.17% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 9.34 shares on Mar 31, 2025, making its stake of worth around $64.82 million in the company or a holder of 2.50% of company’s stock.