PDD Holdings Inc ADR (NASDAQ:PDD) Currently -56.72% Below Its 52-Week High, But There May Be A Surprise Downside

In last trading session, PDD Holdings Inc ADR (NASDAQ:PDD) saw 7.62 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.40. Company’s recent per share price level of $99.33 trading at -$0.32 or -0.32% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $137.95B. That closing price of PDD’s stock is at a discount of -56.72% from its 52-week high price of $155.67 and is indicating a premium of 12.3% from its 52-week low price of $87.11.

For PDD Holdings Inc ADR (PDD), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.80. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 16 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 15 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

PDD Holdings Inc ADR (NASDAQ:PDD) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -0.32%, in the last five days PDD remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 06/04/25 when the stock touched $99.33 price level, adding 1.81% to its value on the day. PDD Holdings Inc ADR’s shares saw a change of 2.41% in year-to-date performance and have moved 1.06% in past 5-day. PDD Holdings Inc ADR (NASDAQ:PDD) showed a performance of -10.77% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 121 to the stock, which implies a rise of 17.91% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting 121 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 121. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -21.82% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -21.82% for stock’s current value.

PDD Holdings Inc ADR (NASDAQ:PDD)’s Major holders

MORGAN STANLEY is the top institutional holder at PDD for having 11.98 million shares of worth $1.59 billion. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 0.8082 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO, which was holding about 35.13 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.5926 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $4.67 billion.

On the other hand, Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 and VANGUARD STAR FUNDS-Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Apr 30, 2025, the former fund manager was holding 13.62 shares of worth $1.35 billion or 0.96% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 9.93 shares on Jan 31, 2025, making its stake of worth around $985.93 million in the company or a holder of 0.70% of company’s stock.