Pan American Silver Corp (NYSE:PAAS) Has Reached A Distance Of 37.55% From Its Low, So Is It Poised For More Gains?

In last trading session, Pan American Silver Corp (NYSE:PAAS) saw 15.58 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.62. Company’s recent per share price level of $28.60 trading at $2.01 or 7.56% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $10.36B.

For Pan American Silver Corp (PAAS), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.50. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 5 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 4 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

Pan American Silver Corp (NYSE:PAAS) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 7.56%, in the last five days PAAS remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 06/05/25 when the stock touched $28.60 price level, adding 0.97% to its value on the day. Pan American Silver Corp’s shares saw a change of 41.44% in year-to-date performance and have moved 18.18% in past 5-day. Pan American Silver Corp (NYSE:PAAS) showed a performance of 14.22% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 24 to the stock, which implies a fall of -19.17% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting 24 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 24. It follows that stock’s current price would jump 16.08% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 16.08% for stock’s current value.

Pan American Silver Corp (PAAS) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -11.01% during past 5 years. In 2025, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 103.29% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 38.31%.

Pan American Silver Corp (NYSE:PAAS)’s Major holders

VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP is the top institutional holder at PAAS for having 37.18 million shares of worth $739.23 million. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 10.245 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is VANGUARD GROUP INC, which was holding about 13.58 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 3.7413 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $269.96 million.

On the other hand, VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Gold Miners ETF and VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Apr 30, 2025, the former fund manager was holding 12.32 shares of worth $352.24 million or 3.40% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 11.94 shares on Apr 30, 2025, making its stake of worth around $341.5 million in the company or a holder of 3.30% of company’s stock.

RECENT NEWS

