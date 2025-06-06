PagSeguro Digital Ltd (NYSE:PAGS)’s 12-Month Price Target Currently Stands At 14

In recent trading session, PagSeguro Digital Ltd (NYSE:PAGS) saw 1.76 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.57. Company’s recent per share price level of $8.62 trading at -$0.22 or -2.49% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $2.84B. That most recent trading price of PAGS’s stock is at a discount of -71.93% from its 52-week high price of $14.82 and is indicating a premium of 29.12% from its 52-week low price of $6.11.

For PagSeguro Digital Ltd (PAGS), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2.18. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 14 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 4 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 10 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of 1.86 in the current quarter.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd (NYSE:PAGS) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -2.49%, in the last five days PAGS remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 06/04/25 when the stock touched $8.62 price level, adding 7.21% to its value on the day. PagSeguro Digital Ltd’s shares saw a change of 37.70% in year-to-date performance and have moved -3.25% in past 5-day. PagSeguro Digital Ltd (NYSE:PAGS) showed a performance of -9.74% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 14 to the stock, which implies a rise of 38.43% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting 14 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 14. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -62.41% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -62.41% for stock’s current value.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd (PAGS) estimates and forecasts

This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 14.05% from the last financial year’s standing.

4 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of 5.1B for the same. And 4 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of 5.44B in the next quarter. Company posted 4.56B and 4.83B of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 3.32% during past 5 years. In 2025, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 6.95% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 8.43%.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd (NYSE:PAGS)’s Major holders

BLACKROCK INC. is the top institutional holder at PAGS for having 21.52 million shares of worth $251.56 million. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 6.6778 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is FMR LLC, which was holding about 19.82 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 6.1514 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $231.73 million.

On the other hand, SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC and iShares Trust-iShares Russell 2000 ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 31, 2025 , the former fund manager was holding 5.24 shares of worth $44.79 million or 2.51% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 4.59 shares on Apr 30, 2025 , making its stake of worth around $39.22 million in the company or a holder of 2.19% of company’s stock.