Option Care Health Inc (NASDAQ:OPCH) At $32.31: So What?

In recent trading session, Option Care Health Inc (NASDAQ:OPCH) saw 0.77 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0.75. Company’s recent per share price level of $32.31 trading at $0.14 or 0.45% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $5.29B. That most recent trading price of OPCH’s stock is at a discount of -9.97% from its 52-week high price of $35.53 and is indicating a premium of 33.8% from its 52-week low price of $21.39.

For Option Care Health Inc (OPCH), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.27. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 3 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 3 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of 0.4 in the current quarter.

Option Care Health Inc (NASDAQ:OPCH) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 0.45%, in the last five days OPCH remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 06/02/25 when the stock touched $32.31 price level, adding 0.95% to its value on the day. Option Care Health Inc’s shares saw a change of 39.29% in year-to-date performance and have moved -1.12% in past 5-day. Option Care Health Inc (NASDAQ:OPCH) showed a performance of -3.36% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 35 to the stock, which implies a rise of 7.69% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting 35 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 35. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -8.33% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -8.33% for stock’s current value.

Option Care Health Inc (OPCH) estimates and forecasts

This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 11.01% from the last financial year’s standing.

9 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of 1.35B for the same. And 9 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of 1.4B in the next quarter. Company posted 1.23B and 1.28B of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier.

In 2025, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 1.77% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 8.51%.

Option Care Health Inc (NASDAQ:OPCH)’s Major holders

BLACKROCK INC. is the top institutional holder at OPCH for having 21.0 million shares of worth $581.72 million. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 12.1442 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is VANGUARD GROUP INC, which was holding about 19.5 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 11.2773 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $540.19 million.

On the other hand, VANGUARD SPECIALIZED FUNDS-Vanguard Health Care Fund and iShares Trust-iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jan 31, 2025 , the former fund manager was holding 6.15 shares of worth $196.94 million or 3.75% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 5.51 shares on Apr 30, 2025 , making its stake of worth around $176.49 million in the company or a holder of 3.36% of company’s stock.

RECENT NEWS

Related Posts

Marketing Sentinel delivers exclusive content, news, articles, and comprehensive coverage of events in the USA and worldwide with a commitment to reliability, objectivity, and timeliness.

Quick Links

Categories

© 2024, Powered by Smart TechOne

Marketing Sentinel
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.