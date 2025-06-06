Option Care Health Inc (NASDAQ:OPCH) At $32.31: So What?

In recent trading session, Option Care Health Inc (NASDAQ:OPCH) saw 0.77 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0.75. Company’s recent per share price level of $32.31 trading at $0.14 or 0.45% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $5.29B. That most recent trading price of OPCH’s stock is at a discount of -9.97% from its 52-week high price of $35.53 and is indicating a premium of 33.8% from its 52-week low price of $21.39.

For Option Care Health Inc (OPCH), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.27. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 3 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 3 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of 0.4 in the current quarter.

Option Care Health Inc (NASDAQ:OPCH) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 0.45%, in the last five days OPCH remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 06/02/25 when the stock touched $32.31 price level, adding 0.95% to its value on the day. Option Care Health Inc’s shares saw a change of 39.29% in year-to-date performance and have moved -1.12% in past 5-day. Option Care Health Inc (NASDAQ:OPCH) showed a performance of -3.36% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 35 to the stock, which implies a rise of 7.69% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting 35 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 35. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -8.33% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -8.33% for stock’s current value.

Option Care Health Inc (OPCH) estimates and forecasts

This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 11.01% from the last financial year’s standing.

9 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of 1.35B for the same. And 9 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of 1.4B in the next quarter. Company posted 1.23B and 1.28B of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier.

In 2025, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 1.77% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 8.51%.

Option Care Health Inc (NASDAQ:OPCH)’s Major holders

BLACKROCK INC. is the top institutional holder at OPCH for having 21.0 million shares of worth $581.72 million. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 12.1442 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is VANGUARD GROUP INC, which was holding about 19.5 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 11.2773 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $540.19 million.

On the other hand, VANGUARD SPECIALIZED FUNDS-Vanguard Health Care Fund and iShares Trust-iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jan 31, 2025 , the former fund manager was holding 6.15 shares of worth $196.94 million or 3.75% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 5.51 shares on Apr 30, 2025 , making its stake of worth around $176.49 million in the company or a holder of 3.36% of company’s stock.