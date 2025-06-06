Ondas Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ONDS) Is Expected To Grow By Or More Than 5.06%.

In last trading session, Ondas Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ONDS) saw 30.61 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.58 trading at -$0.17 or -9.71% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $217.14M. That closing price of ONDS’s stock is at a discount of -115.19% from its 52-week high price of $3.40 and is indicating a premium of 65.82% from its 52-week low price of $0.54.

For Ondas Holdings Inc (ONDS), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.40. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -0.07 in the current quarter.

Ondas Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ONDS) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -9.71%, in the last five days ONDS remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 06/05/25 when the stock touched $1.58 price level, adding 16.18% to its value on the day. Ondas Holdings Inc’s shares saw a change of -38.28% in year-to-date performance and have moved 47.66% in past 5-day. Ondas Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ONDS) showed a performance of 108.66% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 1.5 to the stock, which implies a fall of -5.33% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting 1.5 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 1.5. It follows that stock’s current price would jump 5.06% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 5.06% for stock’s current value.

Ondas Holdings Inc (ONDS) estimates and forecasts

This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 236.61% from the last financial year’s standing.

5 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of 4.97M for the same. And 5 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of 6.48M in the next quarter. Company posted 957.85k and 1.48M of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 11.28% during past 5 years.

Ondas Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ONDS)’s Major holders

VANGUARD GROUP INC is the top institutional holder at ONDS for having 2.09 million shares of worth $1.21 million. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 3.1419 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is BLEICHROEDER LP, which was holding about 0.78 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.1676 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $0.45 million.

On the other hand, VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 31, 2025, the former fund manager was holding 2.35 shares of worth $3.71 million or 11.87% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.02 shares on Mar 31, 2025, making its stake of worth around $1.61 million in the company or a holder of 5.14% of company’s stock.