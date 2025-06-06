ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON) Has Risen By 28.64 Percent Over The Past 30 Days: Will It Continue?

In last trading session, ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON) saw 11.93 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.38. Company’s recent per share price level of $49.54 trading at -$0.74 or -1.47% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $20.70B. That closing price of ON’s stock is at a discount of -61.65% from its 52-week high price of $80.08 and is indicating a premium of 37.34% from its 52-week low price of $31.04.

For ON Semiconductor Corp (ON), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 23 analysts covering the stock, 1 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 3 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 19 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -1.47%, in the last five days ON remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 06/04/25 when the stock touched $49.54 price level, adding 3.05% to its value on the day. ON Semiconductor Corp’s shares saw a change of -21.43% in year-to-date performance and have moved 15.37% in past 5-day. ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON) showed a performance of 28.64% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 60 to the stock, which implies a rise of 17.43% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting 60 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 60. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -21.11% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -21.11% for stock’s current value.

ON Semiconductor Corp (ON) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 48.17% during past 5 years. In 2025, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -42.50% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 4.73%.

ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON)’s Major holders

FMR LLC is the top institutional holder at ON for having 64.1 million shares of worth $4.39 billion. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 14.9378 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is VANGUARD GROUP INC, which was holding about 51.33 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 11.9612 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $3.52 billion.

On the other hand, Fidelity Select Portfolios-Semiconductors Portfolio and VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 31, 2025, the former fund manager was holding 22.72 shares of worth $1.13 billion or 5.44% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 13.31 shares on Mar 31, 2025, making its stake of worth around $659.48 million in the company or a holder of 3.19% of company’s stock.