On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON): Buy, Sell Or Hold At $56.70?

In recent trading session, On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON) saw 0.73 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 2.35. Company’s recent per share price level of $56.70 trading at -$0.25 or -0.44% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $18.36B. That most recent trading price of ONON’s stock is at a discount of -12.96% from its 52-week high price of $64.05 and is indicating a premium of 38.99% from its 52-week low price of $34.59.

For On Holding AG (ONON), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.36. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 20 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 20 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

Upright in the red during last session for losing -0.44%, in the last five days ONON remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 06/02/25 when the stock touched $56.70 price level, adding 4.48% to its value on the day. On Holding AG’s shares saw a change of 3.52% in year-to-date performance and have moved -4.53% in past 5-day. On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON) showed a performance of 16.83% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 68.5 to the stock, which implies a rise of 17.23% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting 62 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 75. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -9.35% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -9.35% for stock’s current value.

In 2025, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -8.02% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 17.82%.

FMR LLC is the top institutional holder at ONON for having 28.42 million shares of worth $1.1 billion. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 8.6835 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is MORGAN STANLEY, which was holding about 19.64 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 5.9994 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $761.89 million.

On the other hand, Fidelity Contrafund and Fidelity Mt. Vernon Street Trust-Fidelity Growth Company Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 31, 2025 , the former fund manager was holding 7.62 shares of worth $431.85 million or 2.68% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 5.73 shares on Mar 31, 2025 , making its stake of worth around $324.82 million in the company or a holder of 2.02% of company’s stock.

