Ohmyhome Ltd (NASDAQ:OMH) Is Looking Good Over The Long Term, Dropped Nearly -60.28% Over A Month.

In recent trading session, Ohmyhome Ltd (NASDAQ:OMH) saw 0.51 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring -0.08. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.20 trading at $0.14 or 13.16% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $7.72M. That most recent trading price of OMH’s stock is at a discount of -416.67% from its 52-week high price of $6.20 and is indicating a premium of 13.33% from its 52-week low price of $1.04.

Ohmyhome Ltd (NASDAQ:OMH) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 13.16%, in the last five days OMH remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 06/03/25 when the stock touched $1.20 price level, adding 43.96% to its value on the day. Ohmyhome Ltd’s shares saw a change of -70.02% in year-to-date performance and have moved -38.80% in past 5-day. Ohmyhome Ltd (NASDAQ:OMH) showed a performance of -60.28% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 1.5 to the stock, which implies a rise of 20.0% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting 1.5 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 1.5. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -25.0% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -25.0% for stock’s current value.

Ohmyhome Ltd (OMH) estimates and forecasts

This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 27.15% from the last financial year’s standing.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -18.26% during past 5 years.