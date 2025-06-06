Ocugen Inc (NASDAQ:OCGN) 46.32% Above Its 52-Week Low, But Can It Keep Rising?

In last trading session, Ocugen Inc (NASDAQ:OCGN) saw 11.05 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 4.24. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.95 trading at $0.06 or 7.41% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $278.28M. That closing price of OCGN’s stock is at a discount of -108.42% from its 52-week high price of $1.98 and is indicating a premium of 46.32% from its 52-week low price of $0.51.

For Ocugen Inc (OCGN), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 5 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 5 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

Ocugen Inc (NASDAQ:OCGN) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 7.41%, in the last five days OCGN remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 06/05/25 when the stock touched $0.95 price level, adding 5.94% to its value on the day. Ocugen Inc’s shares saw a change of 18.37% in year-to-date performance and have moved 14.23% in past 5-day. Ocugen Inc (NASDAQ:OCGN) showed a performance of 33.24% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 5 to the stock, which implies a rise of 81.0% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting 3.5 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 6. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -268.42% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -268.42% for stock’s current value.

Ocugen Inc (OCGN) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 32.82% during past 5 years. In 2025, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -15.00% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 46.87%.

Ocugen Inc (NASDAQ:OCGN)’s Major holders

BLACKROCK INC. is the top institutional holder at OCGN for having 17.92 million shares of worth $27.78 million. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 6.9632 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is VANGUARD GROUP INC, which was holding about 15.52 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 6.0311 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $24.06 million.

On the other hand, VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Trust-iShares Russell 2000 ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 31, 2025, the former fund manager was holding 9.07 shares of worth $8.65 million or 3.11% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 7.04 shares on Apr 30, 2025, making its stake of worth around $6.7 million in the company or a holder of 2.41% of company’s stock.