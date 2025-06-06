Now Is The Time To Build A Position In Venus Concept Inc (NASDAQ:VERO)

In recent trading session, Venus Concept Inc (NASDAQ:VERO) saw 51.31 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0.06. Company’s recent per share price level of $3.33 trading at $0.94 or 39.33% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $4.74M. That most recent trading price of VERO’s stock is at a discount of -425.23% from its 52-week high price of $17.49 and is indicating a premium of 36.94% from its 52-week low price of $2.10.

For Venus Concept Inc (VERO), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 3.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

Venus Concept Inc (NASDAQ:VERO) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 39.33%, in the last five days VERO remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 06/06/25 when the stock touched $3.33 price level, adding 21.65% to its value on the day. Venus Concept Inc’s shares saw a change of -19.60% in year-to-date performance and have moved 37.03% in past 5-day. Venus Concept Inc (NASDAQ:VERO) showed a performance of 42.30% in past 30-days.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 38.15% during past 5 years.

On the other hand, VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Concord Street Trust-Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 31, 2025 , the former fund manager was holding 2.95 shares of worth $9766.0 or 0.21% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2.82 shares on Mar 31, 2025 , making its stake of worth around $9336.0 in the company or a holder of 0.20% of company’s stock.