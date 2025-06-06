Now Is The Time To Build A Position In Venus Concept Inc (NASDAQ:VERO)

In recent trading session, Venus Concept Inc (NASDAQ:VERO) saw 51.31 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0.06. Company’s recent per share price level of $3.33 trading at $0.94 or 39.33% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $4.74M. That most recent trading price of VERO’s stock is at a discount of -425.23% from its 52-week high price of $17.49 and is indicating a premium of 36.94% from its 52-week low price of $2.10.

For Venus Concept Inc (VERO), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 3.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

Venus Concept Inc (NASDAQ:VERO) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 39.33%, in the last five days VERO remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 06/06/25 when the stock touched $3.33 price level, adding 21.65% to its value on the day. Venus Concept Inc’s shares saw a change of -19.60% in year-to-date performance and have moved 37.03% in past 5-day. Venus Concept Inc (NASDAQ:VERO) showed a performance of 42.30% in past 30-days.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 38.15% during past 5 years.

On the other hand, VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Concord Street Trust-Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 31, 2025 , the former fund manager was holding 2.95 shares of worth $9766.0 or 0.21% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2.82 shares on Mar 31, 2025 , making its stake of worth around $9336.0 in the company or a holder of 0.20% of company’s stock.

RECENT NEWS

Related Posts

Marketing Sentinel delivers exclusive content, news, articles, and comprehensive coverage of events in the USA and worldwide with a commitment to reliability, objectivity, and timeliness.

Quick Links

Categories

© 2024, Powered by Smart TechOne

Marketing Sentinel
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.