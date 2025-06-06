Now Is The Time To Build A Position In Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SHPH)

In last trading session, Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SHPH) saw 1.22 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.40. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.17 trading at -$0.01 or -5.30% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.92M. That closing price of SHPH’s stock is at a discount of -2429.41% from its 52-week high price of $4.30 and is indicating a premium of 5.88% from its 52-week low price of $0.16.

Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SHPH) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -5.30%, in the last five days SHPH remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 06/04/25 when the stock touched $0.17 price level, adding 10.53% to its value on the day. Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc’s shares saw a change of -79.63% in year-to-date performance and have moved -3.31% in past 5-day. Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SHPH) showed a performance of -35.90% in past 30-days.

Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SHPH)’s Major holders

TWO SIGMA SECURITIES, LLC is the top institutional holder at SHPH for having 42288.0 shares of worth $16907.0. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 0.2552 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, which was holding about 30823.0 shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.186 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $12297.0.

On the other hand, Fidelity Concord Street Trust-Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Concord Street Trust-Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 31, 2025, the former fund manager was holding 23.57 shares of worth $4123.0 or 0.21% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 7.21 shares on Mar 31, 2025, making its stake of worth around $1262.0 in the company or a holder of 0.07% of company’s stock.