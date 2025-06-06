Now Is The Time To Build A Position In QXO Inc (NYSE:QXO)

In recent trading session, QXO Inc (NYSE:QXO) saw 5.29 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 2.38. Company’s recent per share price level of $18.86 trading at $2.11 or 12.60% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $10.91B. That most recent trading price of QXO’s stock is at a discount of -1437.65% from its 52-week high price of $290.00 and is indicating a premium of 43.74% from its 52-week low price of $10.61.

QXO Inc (NYSE:QXO) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 12.60%, in the last five days QXO remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 06/06/25 when the stock touched $18.86 price level, adding 3.03% to its value on the day. QXO Inc’s shares saw a change of 18.62% in year-to-date performance and have moved 10.94% in past 5-day. QXO Inc (NYSE:QXO) showed a performance of 41.38% in past 30-days.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 55.18% during past 5 years.

QXO Inc (NYSE:QXO)’s Major holders

CITADEL ADVISORS LLC is the top institutional holder at QXO for having 9.3 million shares of worth $85.09 million. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 2.5922 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is DRIEHAUS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, which was holding about 2.24 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.6247 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $20.49 million.

On the other hand, VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 31, 2025 , the former fund manager was holding 9.05 shares of worth $169.28 million or 1.56% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 7.16 shares on Mar 31, 2025 , making its stake of worth around $133.88 million in the company or a holder of 1.24% of company’s stock.