Now Is The Time To Build A Position In Oblong Inc (NASDAQ:OBLG)

In recent trading session, Oblong Inc (NASDAQ:OBLG) saw 1.53 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 4.16. Company’s recent per share price level of $3.39 trading at -$0.38 or -9.96% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $4.49M. That most recent trading price of OBLG’s stock is at a discount of -301.18% from its 52-week high price of $13.60 and is indicating a premium of 43.66% from its 52-week low price of $1.91.

Oblong Inc (NASDAQ:OBLG) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -9.96%, in the last five days OBLG remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 06/06/25 when the stock touched $3.39 price level, adding 14.61% to its value on the day. Oblong Inc’s shares saw a change of -12.63% in year-to-date performance and have moved -5.83% in past 5-day. Oblong Inc (NASDAQ:OBLG) showed a performance of 27.92% in past 30-days.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 55.64% during past 5 years.

On the other hand, Fidelity Concord Street Trust-Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Concord Street Trust-Fidelity Total Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 31, 2025 , the former fund manager was holding 7.35 shares of worth $23954.0 or 0.55% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2.37 shares on Mar 31, 2025 , making its stake of worth around $7719.0 in the company or a holder of 0.18% of company’s stock.