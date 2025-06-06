Now Is The Time To Build A Position In Nuwellis Inc (NASDAQ:NUWE)

In recent trading session, Nuwellis Inc (NASDAQ:NUWE) saw 0.97 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0.47. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.48 trading at -$0.13 or -22.26% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $2.08M. That most recent trading price of NUWE’s stock is at a discount of -1650.0% from its 52-week high price of $8.40 and is indicating a discount of -25.0% from its 52-week low price of $0.60.

Nuwellis Inc (NASDAQ:NUWE) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -22.26%, in the last five days NUWE remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 06/02/25 when the stock touched $0.48 price level, adding 48.36% to its value on the day. Nuwellis Inc’s shares saw a change of -57.10% in year-to-date performance and have moved -44.63% in past 5-day. Nuwellis Inc (NASDAQ:NUWE) showed a performance of -49.35% in past 30-days.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 90.39% during past 5 years. In 2025, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 77.05% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 83.18%.

On the other hand, Fidelity Concord Street Trust-Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Concord Street Trust-Fidelity Series Total Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 31, 2025 , the former fund manager was holding 25.0 shares of worth $11972.0 or 0.57% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 6.09 shares on Mar 31, 2025 , making its stake of worth around $2916.0 in the company or a holder of 0.14% of company’s stock.