Now Is The Time To Build A Position In Equinox Gold Corp (AMEX:EQX)

In last trading session, Equinox Gold Corp (AMEX:EQX) saw 27.38 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.16. Company’s recent per share price level of $7.31 trading at $0.2 or 2.81% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $3.33B. That closing price of EQX’s stock is at a discount of -1.92% from its 52-week high price of $7.45 and is indicating a premium of 38.71% from its 52-week low price of $4.48.

For Equinox Gold Corp (EQX), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 2.14. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 15 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 8 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 7 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

Equinox Gold Corp (AMEX:EQX) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 2.81%, in the last five days EQX remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 06/05/25 when the stock touched $7.31 price level, adding 1.75% to its value on the day. Equinox Gold Corp’s shares saw a change of 45.62% in year-to-date performance and have moved 12.29% in past 5-day. Equinox Gold Corp (AMEX:EQX) showed a performance of 5.94% in past 30-days.

Equinox Gold Corp (AMEX:EQX)’s Major holders

ORION RESOURCE PARTNERS LP is the top institutional holder at EQX for having 42.0 million shares of worth $219.66 million. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 10.7019 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP, which was holding about 38.17 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 9.7252 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $199.61 million.

On the other hand, VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Gold Miners ETF and VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Apr 30, 2025, the former fund manager was holding 15.49 shares of worth $113.22 million or 3.40% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 14.1 shares on Apr 30, 2025, making its stake of worth around $103.07 million in the company or a holder of 3.09% of company’s stock.