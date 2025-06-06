Now Is The Time To Build A Position In British American Tobacco Plc ADR (NYSE:BTI)

In last trading session, British American Tobacco Plc ADR (NYSE:BTI) saw 13.23 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.32. Company’s recent per share price level of $47.44 trading at $1.27 or 2.75% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $103.92B. That closing price of BTI’s stock is at a premium of 2.0% from its 52-week high price of $46.49 and is indicating a premium of 36.15% from its 52-week low price of $30.29.

For British American Tobacco Plc ADR (BTI), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Strong Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 3.33. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 2 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of 0 in the current quarter.

British American Tobacco Plc ADR (NYSE:BTI) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 2.75%, in the last five days BTI remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 06/05/25 when the stock touched $47.44 price level, adding 0.67% to its value on the day. British American Tobacco Plc ADR’s shares saw a change of 30.62% in year-to-date performance and have moved 5.49% in past 5-day. British American Tobacco Plc ADR (NYSE:BTI) showed a performance of 6.46% in past 30-days.

British American Tobacco Plc ADR (BTI) estimates and forecasts

This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -0.56% from the last financial year’s standing. Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -11.33% during past 5 years. In 2025, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 1.42% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 4.33%.

British American Tobacco Plc ADR (NYSE:BTI)’s Major holders

CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS is the top institutional holder at BTI for having 26.39 million shares of worth $818.22 million. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 1.1824 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is BLACKROCK INC., which was holding about 20.05 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.8982 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $620.1 million.

On the other hand, WASHINGTON MUTUAL INVESTORS FUND and AMERICAN MUTUAL FUND are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 31, 2025, the former fund manager was holding 32.52 shares of worth $1.54 billion or 1.48% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 25.0 shares on Mar 31, 2025, making its stake of worth around $1.19 billion in the company or a holder of 1.14% of company’s stock.