Novagold Resources Inc (AMEX:NG): Buy, Sell Or Hold At $4.41?

In last trading session, Novagold Resources Inc (AMEX:NG) saw 6.73 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.63. Company’s recent per share price level of $4.41 trading at -$0.28 or -5.97% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.69B. That closing price of NG’s stock is at a discount of -14.74% from its 52-week high price of $5.06 and is indicating a premium of 48.75% from its 52-week low price of $2.26.

For Novagold Resources Inc (NG), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.67. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

Novagold Resources Inc (AMEX:NG) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -5.97%, in the last five days NG remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 06/05/25 when the stock touched $4.41 price level, adding 9.07% to its value on the day. Novagold Resources Inc’s shares saw a change of 32.43% in year-to-date performance and have moved 24.23% in past 5-day. Novagold Resources Inc (AMEX:NG) showed a performance of 4.75% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 5.25 to the stock, which implies a rise of 16.0% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting 5.25 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 5.25. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -19.05% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -19.05% for stock’s current value.

Novagold Resources Inc (NG) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -9.87% during past 5 years. In 2025, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 14.29% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 8.67%.

Novagold Resources Inc (AMEX:NG)’s Major holders

PAULSON & CO. INC. is the top institutional holder at NG for having 27.24 million shares of worth $94.24 million. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 8.1458 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is FIRST EAGLE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC, which was holding about 21.49 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 6.4255 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $74.34 million.

On the other hand, First Eagle Funds-First Eagle Gold Fund and ADVISORS’ INNER CIRCLE FUND II-KOPERNIK GLOBAL ALL-CAP FUND are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jan 31, 2025, the former fund manager was holding 23.8 shares of worth $104.94 million or 5.95% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 6.71 shares on Jan 31, 2025, making its stake of worth around $29.6 million in the company or a holder of 1.68% of company’s stock.