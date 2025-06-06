Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (NYSE:NCLH) Stock Plunged -24.80% So Far In 2025, What Analysts Expect Next?

In last trading session, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (NYSE:NCLH) saw 28.04 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.12. Company’s recent per share price level of $19.35 trading at $0.95 or 5.16% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $8.65B. That closing price of NCLH’s stock is at a discount of -51.37% from its 52-week high price of $29.29 and is indicating a premium of 26.56% from its 52-week low price of $14.21.

For Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (NCLH), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.72. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 11 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 5 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 6 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (NYSE:NCLH) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 5.16%, in the last five days NCLH remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 06/05/25 when the stock touched $19.35 price level, adding 1.88% to its value on the day. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd’s shares saw a change of -24.80% in year-to-date performance and have moved 9.94% in past 5-day. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (NYSE:NCLH) showed a performance of 12.04% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 34 to the stock, which implies a rise of 43.09% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting 34 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 34. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -75.71% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -75.71% for stock’s current value.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (NCLH) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -16.28% during past 5 years. In 2025, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 12.49% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 16.96%.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (NYSE:NCLH)’s Major holders

VANGUARD GROUP INC is the top institutional holder at NCLH for having 51.89 million shares of worth $975.09 million. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 11.935 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, which was holding about 34.79 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 8.0007 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $653.66 million.

On the other hand, AMERICAN BALANCED FUND and VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 31, 2025, the former fund manager was holding 18.33 shares of worth $354.67 million or 4.10% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 13.94 shares on Mar 31, 2025, making its stake of worth around $269.68 million in the company or a holder of 3.12% of company’s stock.