Nokia Corp ADR (NYSE:NOK) Is Currently -1.67% Below Its 52-Week High, But Downside Potential Could Surprise You.

In last trading session, Nokia Corp ADR (NYSE:NOK) saw 14.5 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.92. Company’s recent per share price level of $5.39 trading at -$0.02 or -0.37% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $28.19B. That closing price of NOK’s stock is at a discount of -1.67% from its 52-week high price of $5.48 and is indicating a premium of 33.77% from its 52-week low price of $3.57.

For Nokia Corp ADR (NOK), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2.16. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 12 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 2 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 10 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

Nokia Corp ADR (NYSE:NOK) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -0.37%, in the last five days NOK remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 06/05/25 when the stock touched $5.39 price level, adding 1.46% to its value on the day. Nokia Corp ADR’s shares saw a change of 21.67% in year-to-date performance and have moved 0.75% in past 5-day. Nokia Corp ADR (NYSE:NOK) showed a performance of 7.16% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 6.5 to the stock, which implies a rise of 17.08% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting 4.839744617 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 8. It follows that stock’s current price would jump 10.21% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 10.21% for stock’s current value.

Nokia Corp ADR (NOK) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 315.10% during past 5 years. In 2025, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -17.27% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 2.55%.

Nokia Corp ADR (NYSE:NOK)’s Major holders

ARTISAN PARTNERS LIMITED PARTNERSHIP is the top institutional holder at NOK for having 106.76 million shares of worth $403.54 million. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 1.9375 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is PZENA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC, which was holding about 82.52 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.4978 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $311.94 million.

On the other hand, Artisan Partners Funds Inc.-Artisan International Value Fund and Fidelity Mt. Vernon Street Trust-Fidelity Growth Company Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 31, 2025, the former fund manager was holding 83.16 shares of worth $448.23 million or 1.52% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 24.62 shares on Mar 31, 2025, making its stake of worth around $132.73 million in the company or a holder of 0.45% of company’s stock.

