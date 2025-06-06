NextEra Energy Inc Shares Rise 13.68% From The Lows – But Will They Continue?

In last trading session, NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) saw 10.94 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.67. Company’s recent per share price level of $71.50 trading at $1.62 or 2.32% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $147.19B. That closing price of NEE’s stock is at a discount of -20.42% from its 52-week high price of $86.10 and is indicating a premium of 13.68% from its 52-week low price of $61.72.

For NextEra Energy Inc (NEE), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.96. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 15 analysts covering the stock, 2 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 2 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 11 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 2.32%, in the last five days NEE remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 06/05/25 when the stock touched $71.50 price level, adding 0.69% to its value on the day. NextEra Energy Inc’s shares saw a change of -0.27% in year-to-date performance and have moved 3.64% in past 5-day. NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) showed a performance of 7.45% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 73 to the stock, which implies a rise of 2.05% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting 73 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 73. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -2.1% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -2.1% for stock’s current value.

NextEra Energy Inc (NEE) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 11.69% during past 5 years. In 2025, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 6.99% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 8.28%.

NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)’s Major holders

VANGUARD GROUP INC is the top institutional holder at NEE for having 200.91 million shares of worth $14.23 billion. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 9.7887 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is BLACKROCK INC., which was holding about 150.31 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 7.3232 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $10.64 billion.

On the other hand, VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard 500 Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 31, 2025, the former fund manager was holding 64.99 shares of worth $4.65 billion or 3.16% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 57.14 shares on Mar 31, 2025, making its stake of worth around $4.09 billion in the company or a holder of 2.78% of company’s stock.

