Newmont Corp (NYSE:NEM) Stock Has Risen 46.45% YTD, What Do Analysts Anticipate Next?

Best AI Stocks

In last trading session, Newmont Corp (NYSE:NEM) saw 13.45 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.32. Company’s recent per share price level of $54.51 trading at -$0.77 or -1.39% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $60.67B. That closing price of NEM’s stock is at a discount of -7.72% from its 52-week high price of $58.72 and is indicating a premium of 32.38% from its 52-week low price of $36.86.

For Newmont Corp (NEM), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.81. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 14 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 4 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 10 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of 0.94 in the current quarter.

Newmont Corp (NYSE:NEM) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -1.39%, in the last five days NEM remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 06/05/25 when the stock touched $54.51 price level, adding 3.57% to its value on the day. Newmont Corp’s shares saw a change of 46.45% in year-to-date performance and have moved 3.79% in past 5-day. Newmont Corp (NYSE:NEM) showed a performance of -0.18% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 64.5 to the stock, which implies a rise of 15.49% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting 63 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 66. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -15.58% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -15.58% for stock’s current value.

Newmont Corp (NEM) estimates and forecasts

This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 3.57% from the last financial year’s standing.

9 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of 4.7B for the same. And 8 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of 4.72B in the next quarter. Company posted 4.4B and 4.61B of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -5.57% during past 5 years. In 2025, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 25.74% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 7.78%.

Newmont Corp (NYSE:NEM)’s Major holders

VANGUARD GROUP INC is the top institutional holder at NEM for having 135.01 million shares of worth $5.65 billion. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 11.7095 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is BLACKROCK INC., which was holding about 119.25 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 10.3427 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $4.99 billion.

On the other hand, VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Gold Miners ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 31, 2025, the former fund manager was holding 35.57 shares of worth $1.94 billion or 3.20% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 33.81 shares on Apr 30, 2025, making its stake of worth around $1.84 billion in the company or a holder of 3.04% of company’s stock.

RECENT NEWS

Related Posts

Marketing Sentinel delivers exclusive content, news, articles, and comprehensive coverage of events in the USA and worldwide with a commitment to reliability, objectivity, and timeliness.

Quick Links

Categories

© 2024, Powered by Smart TechOne

Marketing Sentinel
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.