Newmont Corp (NYSE:NEM) Stock Has Risen 46.45% YTD, What Do Analysts Anticipate Next?

In last trading session, Newmont Corp (NYSE:NEM) saw 13.45 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.32. Company’s recent per share price level of $54.51 trading at -$0.77 or -1.39% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $60.67B. That closing price of NEM’s stock is at a discount of -7.72% from its 52-week high price of $58.72 and is indicating a premium of 32.38% from its 52-week low price of $36.86.

For Newmont Corp (NEM), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.81. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 14 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 4 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 10 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of 0.94 in the current quarter.

Newmont Corp (NYSE:NEM) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -1.39%, in the last five days NEM remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 06/05/25 when the stock touched $54.51 price level, adding 3.57% to its value on the day. Newmont Corp’s shares saw a change of 46.45% in year-to-date performance and have moved 3.79% in past 5-day. Newmont Corp (NYSE:NEM) showed a performance of -0.18% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 64.5 to the stock, which implies a rise of 15.49% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting 63 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 66. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -15.58% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -15.58% for stock’s current value.

Newmont Corp (NEM) estimates and forecasts

This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 3.57% from the last financial year’s standing.

9 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of 4.7B for the same. And 8 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of 4.72B in the next quarter. Company posted 4.4B and 4.61B of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -5.57% during past 5 years. In 2025, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 25.74% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 7.78%.

Newmont Corp (NYSE:NEM)’s Major holders

VANGUARD GROUP INC is the top institutional holder at NEM for having 135.01 million shares of worth $5.65 billion. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 11.7095 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is BLACKROCK INC., which was holding about 119.25 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 10.3427 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $4.99 billion.

On the other hand, VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Gold Miners ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 31, 2025, the former fund manager was holding 35.57 shares of worth $1.94 billion or 3.20% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 33.81 shares on Apr 30, 2025, making its stake of worth around $1.84 billion in the company or a holder of 3.04% of company’s stock.