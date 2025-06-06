Newell Brands Inc (NASDAQ:NWL) Is Likely To Perform Well Over The Long Term. Gained Nearly 10.22% Last Month.

In last trading session, Newell Brands Inc (NASDAQ:NWL) saw 15.55 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.94. Company’s recent per share price level of $5.50 trading at $0.21 or 3.97% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $2.30B. That closing price of NWL’s stock is at a discount of -114.18% from its 52-week high price of $11.78 and is indicating a premium of 23.27% from its 52-week low price of $4.22.

For Newell Brands Inc (NWL), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 2.55. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 11 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 6 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 5 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

Newell Brands Inc (NASDAQ:NWL) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 3.97%, in the last five days NWL remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 06/05/25 when the stock touched $5.50 price level, adding 1.26% to its value on the day. Newell Brands Inc’s shares saw a change of -44.78% in year-to-date performance and have moved 0.92% in past 5-day. Newell Brands Inc (NASDAQ:NWL) showed a performance of 10.22% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 17 to the stock, which implies a rise of 67.65% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting 17 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 17. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -209.09% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -209.09% for stock’s current value.

Newell Brands Inc (NASDAQ:NWL)’s Major holders

BLACKROCK INC. is the top institutional holder at NWL for having 69.06 million shares of worth $442.66 million. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 16.6324 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is PZENA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC, which was holding about 52.48 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 12.6395 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $336.39 million.

On the other hand, iShares Trust-iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Apr 30, 2025, the former fund manager was holding 25.25 shares of worth $138.89 million or 5.97% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 13.2 shares on Mar 31, 2025, making its stake of worth around $72.59 million in the company or a holder of 3.12% of company’s stock.