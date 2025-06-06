Nauticus Robotics Inc (NASDAQ:KITT) Currently -1531.87% Below Its 52-Week High But The Downside Potential May Surprise You

In last trading session, Nauticus Robotics Inc (NASDAQ:KITT) saw 2.97 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring -0.07. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.91 trading at -$0.13 or -12.79% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $33.61M. That closing price of KITT’s stock is at a discount of -1531.87% from its 52-week high price of $14.85 and is indicating a premium of 9.89% from its 52-week low price of $0.82.

For Nauticus Robotics Inc (KITT), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 1.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 0 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

Nauticus Robotics Inc (NASDAQ:KITT) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -12.79%, in the last five days KITT remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 06/05/25 when the stock touched $0.91 price level, adding 15.74% to its value on the day. Nauticus Robotics Inc’s shares saw a change of -41.48% in year-to-date performance and have moved -3.53% in past 5-day. Nauticus Robotics Inc (NASDAQ:KITT) showed a performance of -0.98% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 2.5 to the stock, which implies a rise of 63.6% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting 2.5 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 2.5. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -174.73% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -174.73% for stock’s current value.

Nauticus Robotics Inc (NASDAQ:KITT)’s Major holders

MERCER GLOBAL ADVISORS INC /ADV is the top institutional holder at KITT for having 0.4 million shares of worth $54440.0. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 0.5696 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is INTEGRATED ADVISORS NETWORK LLC, which was holding about 0.4 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.5696 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $54440.0.

On the other hand, VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Concord Street Trust-Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 31, 2025, the former fund manager was holding 67.58 shares of worth $61295.0 or 0.18% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 29.95 shares on Mar 31, 2025, making its stake of worth around $27163.0 in the company or a holder of 0.08% of company’s stock.