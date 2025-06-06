Myomo Inc (AMEX:MYO) Has Recovered 7.69% So Far, But Another -267.89% Loss Cannot Be Ruled Out

In last trading session, Myomo Inc (AMEX:MYO) saw 1.36 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.49. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.99 trading at $0.11 or 3.82% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $107.58M. That closing price of MYO’s stock is at a discount of -139.8% from its 52-week high price of $7.17 and is indicating a premium of 7.69% from its 52-week low price of $2.76.

For Myomo Inc (MYO), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 6 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 5 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

Myomo Inc (AMEX:MYO) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 3.82%, in the last five days MYO remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 06/05/25 when the stock touched $2.99 price level, adding 2.29% to its value on the day. Myomo Inc’s shares saw a change of -53.57% in year-to-date performance and have moved -2.29% in past 5-day. Myomo Inc (AMEX:MYO) showed a performance of -37.32% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 11 to the stock, which implies a rise of 72.82% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting 11 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 11. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -267.89% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -267.89% for stock’s current value.

Myomo Inc (AMEX:MYO)’s Major holders

AIGH CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC is the top institutional holder at MYO for having 2.92 million shares of worth $9.37 million. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 7.8087 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is HERR INVESTMENT GROUP LLC, which was holding about 2.85 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 7.6162 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $9.14 million.

On the other hand, VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 31, 2025, the former fund manager was holding 866.17 shares of worth $2.59 million or 2.41% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 346.16 shares on Mar 31, 2025, making its stake of worth around $1.04 million in the company or a holder of 0.96% of company’s stock.