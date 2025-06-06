MP Materials Corporation (NYSE:MP) Stock Jumped 66.22% Year-To-Date, What Analysts Expect Next?

In last trading session, MP Materials Corporation (NYSE:MP) saw 21.33 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.14. Company’s recent per share price level of $25.93 trading at $1.35 or 5.49% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $4.24B. That closing price of MP’s stock is at a discount of -14.62% from its 52-week high price of $29.72 and is indicating a premium of 61.36% from its 52-week low price of $10.02.

For MP Materials Corporation (MP), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.45. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 9 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 8 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -0.21 in the current quarter.

MP Materials Corporation (NYSE:MP) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 5.49%, in the last five days MP remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 06/05/25 when the stock touched $25.93 price level, adding 6.05% to its value on the day. MP Materials Corporation’s shares saw a change of 66.22% in year-to-date performance and have moved 31.16% in past 5-day. MP Materials Corporation (NYSE:MP) showed a performance of 5.02% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 23 to the stock, which implies a fall of -12.74% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting 12.5 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 47. It follows that stock’s current price would jump 51.79% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 51.79% for stock’s current value.

MP Materials Corporation (MP) estimates and forecasts

This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 20.23% from the last financial year’s standing.

7 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of 44.55M for the same. And 7 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of 54.59M in the next quarter. Company posted 31.26M and 62.93M of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -41.29% during past 5 years.

MP Materials Corporation (NYSE:MP)’s Major holders

VANGUARD GROUP INC is the top institutional holder at MP for having 12.35 million shares of worth $157.23 million. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 7.4701 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is BLACKROCK INC., which was holding about 12.07 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 7.3006 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $153.67 million.

On the other hand, iShares Trust-iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Apr 30, 2025, the former fund manager was holding 7.33 shares of worth $189.95 million or 4.48% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 4.13 shares on Mar 31, 2025, making its stake of worth around $107.01 million in the company or a holder of 2.52% of company’s stock.