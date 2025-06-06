Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Share Price Rebounds 31.11% From The Lows – But Can It Keep Going?

In recent trading session, Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) saw 1.21 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.29. Company’s recent per share price level of $132.00 trading at $1.38 or 1.06% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $211.78B. That most recent trading price of MS’s stock is at a discount of -7.6% from its 52-week high price of $142.03 and is indicating a premium of 31.11% from its 52-week low price of $90.94.

For Morgan Stanley (MS), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 2.54. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 19 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 10 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 9 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 1.06%, in the last five days MS remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 06/06/25 when the stock touched $132.00 price level, adding 1.18% to its value on the day. Morgan Stanley’s shares saw a change of 5.00% in year-to-date performance and have moved 3.10% in past 5-day. Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) showed a performance of 10.83% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 56.5 to the stock, which implies a fall of -133.63% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting 53 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 60. It follows that stock’s current price would jump 59.85% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 59.85% for stock’s current value.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 8.89% during past 5 years. In 2025, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 8.82% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 8.19%.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)’s Major holders

MITSUBISHI UFJ FINANCIAL GROUP INC is the top institutional holder at MS for having 377.09 million shares of worth $36.65 billion. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 23.6565 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is STATE STREET CORP, which was holding about 110.27 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 6.9177 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $10.72 billion.

On the other hand, VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard 500 Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 31, 2025 , the former fund manager was holding 38.22 shares of worth $5.04 billion or 2.38% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 34.37 shares on Mar 31, 2025 , making its stake of worth around $4.53 billion in the company or a holder of 2.14% of company’s stock.