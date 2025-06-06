Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Is Down -1.79% Over The Past 30 Days: Is There Trouble Ahead?

In recent trading session, Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) saw 1.59 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0.50. Company’s recent per share price level of $65.98 trading at -$0.39 or -0.59% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $85.43B. That most recent trading price of MDLZ’s stock is at a discount of -15.28% from its 52-week high price of $76.06 and is indicating a premium of 18.23% from its 52-week low price of $53.95.

For Mondelez International Inc (MDLZ), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.86. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 19 analysts covering the stock, 1 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 17 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of 0.68 in the current quarter.

Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -0.59%, in the last five days MDLZ remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 06/02/25 when the stock touched $65.98 price level, adding 2.35% to its value on the day. Mondelez International Inc’s shares saw a change of 10.46% in year-to-date performance and have moved -2.24% in past 5-day. Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) showed a performance of -1.79% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 61 to the stock, which implies a fall of -8.16% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting 59 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 69. It follows that stock’s current price would jump 10.58% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 10.58% for stock’s current value.

Mondelez International Inc (MDLZ) estimates and forecasts

This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 5.04% from the last financial year’s standing.

15 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of 8.81B for the same. And 15 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of 9.78B in the next quarter. Company posted 8.34B and 9.2B of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 4.90% during past 5 years. In 2025, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -10.11% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 2.61%.

Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)’s Major holders

VANGUARD GROUP INC is the top institutional holder at MDLZ for having 130.77 million shares of worth $8.56 billion. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 9.7373 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is BLACKROCK INC., which was holding about 96.77 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 7.2057 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $6.33 billion.

On the other hand, VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard 500 Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 31, 2025 , the former fund manager was holding 40.87 shares of worth $2.7 billion or 3.16% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 35.94 shares on Mar 31, 2025 , making its stake of worth around $2.38 billion in the company or a holder of 2.78% of company’s stock.