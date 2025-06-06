Microvision Inc (NASDAQ:MVIS): -77.27% Off High, Can It Comeback?

In last trading session, Microvision Inc (NASDAQ:MVIS) saw 3.48 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.57. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.10 trading at -$0.07 or -5.98% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $274.19M. That closing price of MVIS’s stock is at a discount of -77.27% from its 52-week high price of $1.95 and is indicating a premium of 27.27% from its 52-week low price of $0.80.

For Microvision Inc (MVIS), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 1.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 0 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

Microvision Inc (NASDAQ:MVIS) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -5.98%, in the last five days MVIS remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 05/30/25 when the stock touched $1.10 price level, adding 9.47% to its value on the day. Microvision Inc’s shares saw a change of -16.03% in year-to-date performance and have moved -8.33% in past 5-day. Microvision Inc (NASDAQ:MVIS) showed a performance of -2.65% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 5 to the stock, which implies a rise of 78.0% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting 5 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 5. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -354.55% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -354.55% for stock’s current value.

Microvision Inc (MVIS) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -36.53% during past 5 years. In 2025, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 41.52% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 32.38%.

Microvision Inc (NASDAQ:MVIS)’s Major holders

BLACKROCK INC. is the top institutional holder at MVIS for having 15.3 million shares of worth $16.21 million. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 7.3304 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is VANGUARD GROUP INC, which was holding about 14.81 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 7.0982 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $15.7 million.

On the other hand, VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Trust-iShares Russell 2000 ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 31, 2025, the former fund manager was holding 6.79 shares of worth $7.46 million or 2.72% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 5.23 shares on Apr 30, 2025, making its stake of worth around $5.75 million in the company or a holder of 2.10% of company’s stock.