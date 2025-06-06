Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) Climbs 13.46% In 2025; Is It Attractive Enough At $467.68?

In last trading session, Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) saw 20.05 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.03. Company’s recent per share price level of $467.68 trading at $3.81 or 0.82% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $3476.05B. That closing price of MSFT’s stock is at a discount of -0.14% from its 52-week high price of $468.35 and is indicating a premium of 26.28% from its 52-week low price of $344.79.

For Microsoft Corporation (MSFT), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.30. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 40 analysts covering the stock, 2 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 3 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 34 see the stock as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of 3.37 in the current quarter.

Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 0.82%, in the last five days MSFT remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 06/05/25 when the stock touched $467.68 price level, adding 0.42% to its value on the day. Microsoft Corporation’s shares saw a change of 10.96% in year-to-date performance and have moved 1.96% in past 5-day. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) showed a performance of 7.93% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 475 to the stock, which implies a rise of 1.54% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting 470 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 595. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -0.5% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -0.5% for stock’s current value.

Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) estimates and forecasts

This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 13.83% from the last financial year’s standing.

39 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of 73.79B for the same. And 32 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of 74.1B in the next quarter. Company posted 64.73B and 65.58B of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 18.45% during past 5 years. In 2025, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 13.46% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 14.51%.

Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT)’s Major holders

VANGUARD GROUP INC is the top institutional holder at MSFT for having 675.91 million shares of worth $302.1 billion. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 9.0933 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is BLACKROCK INC., which was holding about 553.98 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 7.4529 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $247.6 billion.

On the other hand, VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard 500 Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 31, 2025, the former fund manager was holding 234.87 shares of worth $109.84 billion or 3.16% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 206.56 shares on Mar 31, 2025, making its stake of worth around $96.61 billion in the company or a holder of 2.78% of company’s stock.