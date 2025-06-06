Microchip Technology, Inc (NASDAQ:MCHP) Is Up 36.26% Over The Past 30 Days: Could Trouble Be Ahead?

In last trading session, Microchip Technology, Inc (NASDAQ:MCHP) saw 11.87 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.46. Company’s recent per share price level of $64.37 trading at -$0.3 or -0.46% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $34.72B. That closing price of MCHP’s stock is at a discount of -50.66% from its 52-week high price of $96.98 and is indicating a premium of 46.99% from its 52-week low price of $34.12.

For Microchip Technology, Inc (MCHP), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.69. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 14 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 5 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 8 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of 0.23 in the current quarter.

Microchip Technology, Inc (NASDAQ:MCHP) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -0.46%, in the last five days MCHP remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 06/05/25 when the stock touched $64.37 price level, adding 3.01% to its value on the day. Microchip Technology, Inc’s shares saw a change of 12.24% in year-to-date performance and have moved 10.77% in past 5-day. Microchip Technology, Inc (NASDAQ:MCHP) showed a performance of 36.26% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 58 to the stock, which implies a fall of -10.98% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting 43 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 68. It follows that stock’s current price would jump 33.2% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 33.2% for stock’s current value.

Microchip Technology, Inc (MCHP) estimates and forecasts

This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 3.93% from the last financial year’s standing.

19 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of 1.05B for the same. And 19 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of 1.12B in the next quarter. Company posted 1.24B and 1.16B of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier.

In 2025, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 5.62% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 34.94%.

Microchip Technology, Inc (NASDAQ:MCHP)’s Major holders

VANGUARD GROUP INC is the top institutional holder at MCHP for having 68.03 million shares of worth $6.22 billion. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 12.6749 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is BLACKROCK INC., which was holding about 45.69 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 8.513 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $4.18 billion.

On the other hand, VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard 500 Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 31, 2025, the former fund manager was holding 17.0 shares of worth $1.09 billion or 3.15% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 14.94 shares on Mar 31, 2025, making its stake of worth around $961.88 million in the company or a holder of 2.77% of company’s stock.