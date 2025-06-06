Mereo Biopharma Group Plc ADR (NASDAQ:MREO) Shares Rebounded 35.77% From Their Lows – But Can They Continue?

In last trading session, Mereo Biopharma Group Plc ADR (NASDAQ:MREO) saw 1.01 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.34. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.46 trading at -$0.09 or -3.53% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $391.14M. That closing price of MREO’s stock is at a discount of -104.07% from its 52-week high price of $5.02 and is indicating a premium of 35.77% from its 52-week low price of $1.58.

For Mereo Biopharma Group Plc ADR (MREO), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.11. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 2 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 2 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

Mereo Biopharma Group Plc ADR (NASDAQ:MREO) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -3.53%, in the last five days MREO remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 06/04/25 when the stock touched $2.46 price level, adding 9.23% to its value on the day. Mereo Biopharma Group Plc ADR’s shares saw a change of -29.71% in year-to-date performance and have moved 11.31% in past 5-day. Mereo Biopharma Group Plc ADR (NASDAQ:MREO) showed a performance of 5.58% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 7.5 to the stock, which implies a rise of 67.2% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting 4 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 8. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -62.6% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -62.6% for stock’s current value.

Mereo Biopharma Group Plc ADR (MREO) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 34.82% during past 5 years. In 2025, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 57.98% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 25.31%.

Mereo Biopharma Group Plc ADR (NASDAQ:MREO)’s Major holders

RUBRIC CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP is the top institutional holder at MREO for having 15.31 million shares of worth $55.11 million. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 2.1506 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is ADAGE CAPITAL PARTNERS GP, L.L.C., which was holding about 11.79 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.6566 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $42.45 million.

On the other hand, abrdn World Healthcare Fund and abrdn Life Sciences Investors are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 31, 2025, the former fund manager was holding 1.3 shares of worth $3.2 million or 0.82% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 812.05 shares on Mar 31, 2025, making its stake of worth around $2.0 million in the company or a holder of 0.51% of company’s stock.