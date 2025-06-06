Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M) Projected To Grow By 32.89% Or More

In last trading session, Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M) saw 8.28 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.76. Company’s recent per share price level of $11.92 trading at $0.47 or 4.10% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $3.24B. That closing price of M’s stock is at a discount of -71.73% from its 52-week high price of $20.47 and is indicating a premium of 18.12% from its 52-week low price of $9.76.

For Macy’s Inc (M), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2.80. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 13 analysts covering the stock, 1 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 6 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 6 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of 0.18 in the current quarter.

Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 4.10%, in the last five days M remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 05/30/25 when the stock touched $11.92 price level, adding 1.89% to its value on the day. Macy’s Inc’s shares saw a change of -29.59% in year-to-date performance and have moved -0.17% in past 5-day. Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M) showed a performance of 3.65% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 12 to the stock, which implies a rise of 0.67% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting 8 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 15. It follows that stock’s current price would jump 32.89% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 32.89% for stock’s current value.

Macy’s Inc (M) estimates and forecasts

This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -5.04% from the last financial year’s standing.

6 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of 4.69B for the same. And 6 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of 4.46B in the next quarter. Company posted 4.94B and 4.74B of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 2.68% during past 5 years. In 2025, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -33.47% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of -12.84%.

Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M)’s Major holders

VANGUARD GROUP INC is the top institutional holder at M for having 33.95 million shares of worth $651.93 million. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 12.2272 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is BLACKROCK INC., which was holding about 25.88 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 9.3194 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $496.9 million.

On the other hand, iShares Trust-iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Apr 30, 2025, the former fund manager was holding 8.99 shares of worth $107.14 million or 3.23% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 8.32 shares on Mar 31, 2025, making its stake of worth around $99.22 million in the company or a holder of 2.99% of company’s stock.