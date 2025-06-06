Lucid Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:LUCD), 43.8% Above Its High, Could Make A Strong Comeback.

In last trading session, Lucid Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:LUCD) saw 1.12 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.31. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.21 trading at -$0.01 or -0.82% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $130.92M. That closing price of LUCD’s stock is at a discount of -48.76% from its 52-week high price of $1.80 and is indicating a premium of 43.8% from its 52-week low price of $0.68.

For Lucid Diagnostics Inc (LUCD), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 3 analysts covering the stock, 1 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 2 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

Lucid Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:LUCD) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -0.82%, in the last five days LUCD remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 05/30/25 when the stock touched $1.21 price level, adding 20.92% to its value on the day. Lucid Diagnostics Inc’s shares saw a change of 47.80% in year-to-date performance and have moved -20.39% in past 5-day. Lucid Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:LUCD) showed a performance of -1.63% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 2 to the stock, which implies a rise of 39.5% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting 2 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 2. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -65.29% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -65.29% for stock’s current value.

Lucid Diagnostics Inc (LUCD) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -54.43% during past 5 years. In 2025, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 34.18% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 37.27%.

Lucid Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:LUCD)’s Major holders

LUMINUS MANAGEMENT LLC is the top institutional holder at LUCD for having 0.73 million shares of worth $0.6 million. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 1.6124 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is VANGUARD GROUP INC, which was holding about 0.56 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.2461 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $0.46 million.

On the other hand, VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 31, 2025, the former fund manager was holding 612.6 shares of worth $0.74 million or 0.57% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 276.27 shares on Mar 31, 2025, making its stake of worth around $0.33 million in the company or a holder of 0.26% of company’s stock.