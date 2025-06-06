LiveWire Group Inc (NYSE:LVWR) Is 83.6% Above Its 52-Week Low, But How Long Will It Remain So?

In last trading session, LiveWire Group Inc (NYSE:LVWR) saw 2.73 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.74. Company’s recent per share price level of $5.67 trading at -$0.01 or -0.18% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.15B. That closing price of LVWR’s stock is at a discount of -58.73% from its 52-week high price of $9.00 and is indicating a premium of 83.6% from its 52-week low price of $0.93.

For LiveWire Group Inc (LVWR), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 3.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 0 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

LiveWire Group Inc (NYSE:LVWR) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -0.18%, in the last five days LVWR remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 06/05/25 when the stock touched $5.67 price level, adding 10.0% to its value on the day. LiveWire Group Inc’s shares saw a change of 17.88% in year-to-date performance and have moved 97.56% in past 5-day. LiveWire Group Inc (NYSE:LVWR) showed a performance of 393.04% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 7.5 to the stock, which implies a rise of 24.4% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting 7.5 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 7.5. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -32.28% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -32.28% for stock’s current value.

LiveWire Group Inc (NYSE:LVWR)’s Major holders

BLACKROCK INC. is the top institutional holder at LVWR for having 0.83 million shares of worth $6.34 million. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 0.4071 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, which was holding about 0.21 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.1057 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $1.64 million.