Lithium Americas Corp (NewCo) (NYSE:LAC) Adds 1.50 Percent In A Week: What Motivates The Stock?

In recent trading session, Lithium Americas Corp (NewCo) (NYSE:LAC) saw 0.76 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0.48. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.70 trading at $0.0 or 0.00% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $591.06M. That most recent trading price of LAC’s stock is at a discount of -92.59% from its 52-week high price of $5.20 and is indicating a premium of 25.19% from its 52-week low price of $2.02.

For Lithium Americas Corp (NewCo) (LAC), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2.25. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 7 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 2 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 5 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

Lithium Americas Corp (NewCo) (NYSE:LAC) trade information

Lithium Americas Corp (NewCo)’s shares saw a change of -9.09% in year-to-date performance and have moved 1.50% in past 5-day. Lithium Americas Corp (NewCo) (NYSE:LAC) showed a performance of -12.05% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 5 to the stock, which implies a rise of 46.0% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting 5 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 5. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -85.19% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -85.19% for stock’s current value.

In 2025, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 3.74% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of -15.00%.

Lithium Americas Corp (NewCo) (NYSE:LAC)’s Major holders

GENERAL MOTORS HOLDINGS LLC is the top institutional holder at LAC for having 15.0 million shares of worth $40.21 million. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 7.3373 of the company’s outstanding shares.

On the other hand, VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Rare Earth and Strategic Metals ETF and GLOBAL X FUNDS-Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Apr 30, 2025 , the former fund manager was holding 4.26 shares of worth $11.49 million or 1.95% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.71 shares on Apr 30, 2025 , making its stake of worth around $4.61 million in the company or a holder of 0.78% of company’s stock.