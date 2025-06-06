Li Auto Inc ADR (NASDAQ:LI) Is 40.7% Above Its 52-Week Low, But How Long Will It Remain So?

In recent trading session, Li Auto Inc ADR (NASDAQ:LI) saw 0.98 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0.97. Company’s recent per share price level of $29.41 trading at $0.14 or 0.49% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $24.57B. That most recent trading price of LI’s stock is at a discount of -12.61% from its 52-week high price of $33.12 and is indicating a premium of 40.7% from its 52-week low price of $17.44.

For Li Auto Inc ADR (LI), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.57. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 17 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 4 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 13 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

Li Auto Inc ADR (NASDAQ:LI) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 0.49%, in the last five days LI remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 06/04/25 when the stock touched $29.41 price level, adding 1.7% to its value on the day. Li Auto Inc ADR’s shares saw a change of 22.61% in year-to-date performance and have moved 3.79% in past 5-day. Li Auto Inc ADR (NASDAQ:LI) showed a performance of 11.89% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 38.5 to the stock, which implies a rise of 23.61% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting 38.5 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 38.5. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -30.91% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -30.91% for stock’s current value.

In 2025, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -6.04% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 18.05%.

Li Auto Inc ADR (NASDAQ:LI)’s Major holders

XIAMEN XINWEIDACHUANG INVESTMENT PARTNERSHIP (LIMITED PARTNERSHIP) is the top institutional holder at LI for having 9.15 million shares of worth $163.66 million. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 0.871 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, which was holding about 7.25 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.6902 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $129.69 million.

On the other hand, American Century ETF Trust-Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF and BARON SELECT FUNDS-Baron Emerging Markets Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Apr 30, 2025 , the former fund manager was holding 1.08 shares of worth $31.59 million or 0.12% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 680.6 shares on Mar 31, 2025 , making its stake of worth around $19.97 million in the company or a holder of 0.08% of company’s stock.