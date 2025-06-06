Lexeo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:LXEO) Stock Has Fallen -42.33% YTD, What Do Analysts Anticipate Next?

In recent trading session, Lexeo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:LXEO) saw 0.78 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0.39. Company’s recent per share price level of $3.80 trading at $0.53 or 16.06% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $125.98M. That most recent trading price of LXEO’s stock is at a discount of -413.16% from its 52-week high price of $19.50 and is indicating a premium of 61.84% from its 52-week low price of $1.45.

For Lexeo Therapeutics Inc (LXEO), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.14. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 2 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 2 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

Lexeo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:LXEO) trade information

Lexeo Therapeutics Inc’s shares saw a change of -42.33% in year-to-date performance and have moved 39.52% in past 5-day. Lexeo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:LXEO) showed a performance of 26.92% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 28 to the stock, which implies a rise of 86.43% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting 28 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 28. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -636.84% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -636.84% for stock’s current value.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -99.98% during past 5 years. In 2025, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 14.56% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 18.09%.

Lexeo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:LXEO)’s Major holders

EVENTIDE ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC is the top institutional holder at LXEO for having 3.37 million shares of worth $54.04 million. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 10.2089 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is JANUS HENDERSON GROUP PLC, which was holding about 3.16 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 9.5873 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $50.73 million.

On the other hand, JANUS INVESTMENT FUND-Janus Henderson Global Life Sciences Fund and iShares Trust-iShares Russell 2000 ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 31, 2025 , the former fund manager was holding 667.69 shares of worth $2.53 million or 2.01% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 623.12 shares on Apr 30, 2025 , making its stake of worth around $2.36 million in the company or a holder of 1.88% of company’s stock.