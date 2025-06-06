Leslies Inc (NASDAQ:LESL) Is Expected To Grow By Or More Than -310.96%.

In last trading session, Leslies Inc (NASDAQ:LESL) saw 1.84 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.41. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.73 trading at -$0.07 or -8.49% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $134.93M. That closing price of LESL’s stock is at a discount of -691.78% from its 52-week high price of $5.78 and is indicating a premium of 30.14% from its 52-week low price of $0.51.

For Leslies Inc (LESL), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 2.92. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 4 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 4 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 0 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

Leslies Inc (NASDAQ:LESL) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -8.49%, in the last five days LESL remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 06/05/25 when the stock touched $0.73 price level, adding 9.88% to its value on the day. Leslies Inc’s shares saw a change of -67.37% in year-to-date performance and have moved -3.36% in past 5-day. Leslies Inc (NASDAQ:LESL) showed a performance of 11.27% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 3 to the stock, which implies a rise of 75.67% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting 3 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 3. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -310.96% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -310.96% for stock’s current value.

Leslies Inc (NASDAQ:LESL)’s Major holders

ARIEL INVESTMENTS, LLC is the top institutional holder at LESL for having 36.6 million shares of worth $153.36 million. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 19.8023 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is BLACKROCK INC., which was holding about 28.53 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 15.4354 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $119.54 million.

On the other hand, Ariel Investment Trust-Ariel Fund and ALPS SERIES TRUST-Clarkston Partners Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 31, 2025, the former fund manager was holding 42.38 shares of worth $30.84 million or 22.86% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 8.41 shares on Mar 31, 2025, making its stake of worth around $6.12 million in the company or a holder of 4.54% of company’s stock.