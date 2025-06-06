Lands’ End, Inc (NASDAQ:LE) Jumps 13.02%, But Additional Rally May Be Imminent

In last trading session, Lands’ End, Inc (NASDAQ:LE) saw 1.19 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.45. Company’s recent per share price level of $8.94 trading at $1.03 or 13.02% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $276.08M. That closing price of LE’s stock is at a discount of -122.37% from its 52-week high price of $19.88 and is indicating a premium of 14.43% from its 52-week low price of $7.65.

For Lands’ End, Inc (LE), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -0.01 in the current quarter.

Lands’ End, Inc (NASDAQ:LE) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 13.02%, in the last five days LE remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 06/05/25 when the stock touched $8.94 price level, adding 5.3% to its value on the day. Lands’ End, Inc’s shares saw a change of -31.96% in year-to-date performance and have moved 2.41% in past 5-day. Lands’ End, Inc (NASDAQ:LE) showed a performance of 13.74% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 16.5 to the stock, which implies a rise of 45.82% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting 15 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 18. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -67.79% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -67.79% for stock’s current value.

Lands’ End, Inc (LE) estimates and forecasts

This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 1.15% from the last financial year’s standing.

2 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of 323.88M for the same. And 2 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of 325.96M in the next quarter. Company posted 317.17M and 318.63M of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -19.89% during past 5 years.

Lands’ End, Inc (NASDAQ:LE)’s Major holders

CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS is the top institutional holder at LE for having 2.1 million shares of worth $28.54 million. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 6.693 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, which was holding about 1.31 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 4.1626 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $17.75 million.

On the other hand, AMERICAN FUNDS INSURANCE SERIES-Global Small Capitalization Fund and American Century ETF Trust-Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 31, 2025, the former fund manager was holding 2.1 shares of worth $18.77 million or 6.80% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 358.41 shares on Apr 30, 2025, making its stake of worth around $3.2 million in the company or a holder of 1.16% of company’s stock.