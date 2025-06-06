Lam Research Corp (NASDAQ:LRCX) Currently -33.08 Percent Off Its 52-Week High, But Its Upside Possibilities Might Surprise You

In last trading session, Lam Research Corp (NASDAQ:LRCX) saw 10.9 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.65. Company’s recent per share price level of $84.91 trading at $0.14 or 0.17% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $108.61B. That closing price of LRCX’s stock is at a discount of -33.08% from its 52-week high price of $113.00 and is indicating a premium of 33.67% from its 52-week low price of $56.32.

For Lam Research Corp (LRCX), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.55. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 15 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 5 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 10 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of 1.2 in the current quarter.

Lam Research Corp (NASDAQ:LRCX) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 0.17%, in the last five days LRCX remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 06/05/25 when the stock touched $84.91 price level, adding 1.66% to its value on the day. Lam Research Corp’s shares saw a change of 17.56% in year-to-date performance and have moved 0.89% in past 5-day. Lam Research Corp (NASDAQ:LRCX) showed a performance of 16.06% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 80 to the stock, which implies a fall of -6.14% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting 70 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 90. It follows that stock’s current price would jump 17.56% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 17.56% for stock’s current value.

Lam Research Corp (LRCX) estimates and forecasts

This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 22.40% from the last financial year’s standing.

25 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of 4.98B for the same. And 21 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of 4.61B in the next quarter. Company posted 3.87B and 4.17B of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 16.17% during past 5 years. In 2025, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 32.39% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 15.69%.

Lam Research Corp (NASDAQ:LRCX)’s Major holders

BLACKROCK INC. is the top institutional holder at LRCX for having 12.93 million shares of worth $13.77 billion. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 9.8978 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is VANGUARD GROUP INC, which was holding about 12.05 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 9.2247 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $12.83 billion.

On the other hand, VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard 500 Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 31, 2025, the former fund manager was holding 40.55 shares of worth $3.44 billion or 3.17% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 35.67 shares on Mar 31, 2025, making its stake of worth around $3.03 billion in the company or a holder of 2.79% of company’s stock.